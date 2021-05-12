Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase:ALERT-WORSENING

Biophysical Indicators

• Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends towards expected seasonal ranges.

• Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of April 2021.

• The April Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura and Tana river sub-county are below normal and indicating moderate drought.

• The Water levels in most water pans were below normal at 3(10%-55%) in Pastoral and Marginal mixed livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage condition is poor in pastoral and marginal mixed but fair mixed livelihoods in both quality and quantity.

• Livestock body condition is fair to good in mixed and fair to poor in marginal mixed and pastoral livelihood zones.

• Milk production is currently above average across all livelihood zones. This is attributed to fair forage and pasture conditions.

• Normal Livestock migrations were reported towards the traditional grazing fields.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are currently above normal range but on a decreasing trend due in increasing prices of maize.

• Distances to water sources for households currently below averages compared to normal.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition currently on the decrease compared to normal.

• Copping strategy index for households is on a decreasing trend due to improved milk production.