Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicator

- The County is currently experiencing alert and improving conditions according to EWS classification.

Rainfall

- The county received very good rainfall amounts in this month. The county received an above average rainfall amount throughout this month at 57.13mm. The intensity, spacial and the temporal distribution was also good. Due to the heavy downpours the county is currently experiencing adverse effects of floods.

- The vegetation condition. The 3-month VCI indicates that the County is currently experiencing an above normal vegetation greenness at 56.3. The values sharply increased when compared to the previous month where the VCI was at 13.71. All the Sub Counties are currently experiencing above normal vegetation greenness.

Production Indicators

- Most of the livestock have moved away from Tana Delta towards the pastoral livelihood zone.

- The browse and pasture condition in the county is currently very good.

- The livestock body condition for the grazers is fair and recovering from the past dry spell while that of the browsers is currently good.

- Milk production at household level increased to 5.8 litres compared to that of the last month where the amount was at 5.7 litres.

Access Indicators

- The average milk consumption in the county also increased to 3.2 litres compared to the last month which was at 3 litre. Milk consumption remains below the normal.

- The average livestock distance to the water sources remained below the normal at 5 km in this month. When compared to the last month where it was at 6 km. The return distance reduced.

Utilization Indicators

- The percentage of children under the risk of malnutrition in this month was at 15.2% compared to that of March which was at 18.3%. The poor nutritional status is attributed to the slight improvement in milk production and consumption and also the ongoing interventions.