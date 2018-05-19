19 May 2018

Tana Delta residents forcibly moved amid flood alert

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 19 May 2018 View Original

In Summary

Water levels in Garissa Bridge about to surpass the red mark, the flood trigger alarm.

Tana County Commissioner says security team sweeping area to forcibly move residents.

KenGen CEO also issued floods warning after Masinga Dam overflowed.

By STEPHEN ODUOR

Kenya Red Cross has issued an alert to Tana Delta residents with water levels hitting the red mark on the Garissa Bridge, which is a trigger alarm for floods.

On Friday, Tana River Red Cross Coordinator Jarred Bombe appealed to residents to move to higher ground, warning that floods are expected in two days’ time.

"The water level is almost above the red mark, and we kindly appeal to residents to adhere to warning sent earlier," Mr Bombe said.

He said there were residents who were still tilling their farms in Galole, and were likely to wake up to flooding if they did not take the alerts seriously.

However, the County Commissioner Oning'oi Ole Sossio assured Nation that by Saturday morning no one will be in the farms.

Mr Sossio said a security team was on the ground to enforce the government directive for residents to move to safer ground.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.