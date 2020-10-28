Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The county received light rains in the highlands coupled with very low temperatures while the lowlands remained dry.

Forecast indicates depressed short rains with uneven and poor distribution in terms of space and time respectively.

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (one-month VCI; 83.61) and is projected to remain good until onset of short rains in last week of October.

▪ The soil moisture climatology was normal and expected to remain within that range during the OND period.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Land preparations ongoing in anticipation of the short rains.

▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.

▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.

▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.

▪ Return distances to water sources were within normal range.

▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was above normal.