Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

** Biophysical Indicators**

The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 45.36).

The County recorded light rains coupled with low temperatures. The off season rains were within the normal range.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

Land preparation was ongoing in the lowlands while in the upper zone some farmers had planted maize.

Livestock body condition was good for all species except for a few pockets in Ngolia ward where they in poor condition.