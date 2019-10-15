Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
** Biophysical Indicators**
The County recorded light rains coupled with low temperatures. The off season rains were within the normal range.
The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 45.36).
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Land preparation was ongoing in the lowlands while in the upper zone some farmers had planted maize.
Livestock body condition was good for all species except for a few pockets in Ngolia ward where they in poor condition.
Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.
*Access Indicators**
Terms of Trade were within the normal range.
Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.
Return distances to water sources were above normal range.
Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the long term average.