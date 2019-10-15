15 Oct 2019

Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Sep 2019
Download PDF (827.3 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

** Biophysical Indicators**

  • The County recorded light rains coupled with low temperatures. The off season rains were within the normal range.

  • The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 45.36).

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Land preparation was ongoing in the lowlands while in the upper zone some farmers had planted maize.

  • Livestock body condition was good for all species except for a few pockets in Ngolia ward where they in poor condition.

  • Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.

*Access Indicators**

  • Terms of Trade were within the normal range.

  • Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.

  • Return distances to water sources were above normal range.

  • Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the long term average.

