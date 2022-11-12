Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The County received light rains that were within normal and mostly in the highland areas.

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was below the normal range (VCI-3 Month; 27.7).

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ No farming activities were observed.

▪ Goats and sheep body condition was good while that of cattle was poor and deaths were being reported.

▪ Average milk production per HH per day was below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were below normal.

▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal.

▪ Household return distances to water sources were above normal.

▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range. Above normal cases of SAM reported in main hospitals - Moi, Taveta, Mwatate, Wesu