Kenya
Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The County received light rains that were below normal compared to long term average and mainly reported in the highlands. No onset of short rains has been registered.
▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (VCI-1Month; 43.11) and according to ASTROCAST forecast, vegetation is projected to be below normal during the short rains.
▪ FoRPAc project high chances of below normal short rains.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Farmers were busy undertaking land preparations.
▪ Livestock body condition was good-fair for all species except in food crop/ livestock livelihood zone where cattle were in poor condition and deaths were reported.
▪ Average milk production per HH per day was below normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of Trade were slightly below normal.
▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was normal.
▪ Household return distances to water sources were above normal.
▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.