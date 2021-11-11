Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The County received light rains that were below normal compared to long term average and mainly reported in the highlands. No onset of short rains has been registered.

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (VCI-1Month; 43.11) and according to ASTROCAST forecast, vegetation is projected to be below normal during the short rains.

▪ FoRPAc project high chances of below normal short rains.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Farmers were busy undertaking land preparations.

▪ Livestock body condition was good-fair for all species except in food crop/ livestock livelihood zone where cattle were in poor condition and deaths were reported.

▪ Average milk production per HH per day was below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were slightly below normal.

▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was normal.

▪ Household return distances to water sources were above normal.

▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.