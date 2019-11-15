Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County registered early onset of short rains. The rains were above normal and evenly distributed across all livelihood zones.
The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 39.08).
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Weeding was ongoing in the highlands and lowlands.
Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones.
Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.
Access Indicators
Terms of Trade were within the normal range.
Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.
Return distances to water sources were below normal range.
Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the long term average.