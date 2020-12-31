Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The county received rains that were within the normal range.

The rains were characterized by uneven and poor distribution in terms of space and time respectively.

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was normal (VCI3Month; 43.63) and projected to be good due to ongoing rains.

▪ The soil moisture climatology was normal and forecasted to be normal in December.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Early planted maize was at the knee high stage while beans, green grams and cowpeas were at the flowering stage. ▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported. ▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.

▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal.

▪ Return distances to water sources were normal.

▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was above normal