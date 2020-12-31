Kenya
Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The county received rains that were within the normal range.
The rains were characterized by uneven and poor distribution in terms of space and time respectively.
▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was normal (VCI3Month; 43.63) and projected to be good due to ongoing rains.
▪ The soil moisture climatology was normal and forecasted to be normal in December.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Early planted maize was at the knee high stage while beans, green grams and cowpeas were at the flowering stage. ▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported. ▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.
▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal.
▪ Return distances to water sources were normal.
▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was above normal