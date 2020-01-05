05 Jan 2020

Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (554.99 KB)

Biophysical Indicators
• The County received above normal rains in the month under review. The rains were well distributed in terms of space and time across all livelihood zones.
• The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 77.08).

Production Indicators
• Early planted maize crop was at flowering stage, beans and green grams were at podding stage both in the highlands and lowlands. Late planted maize was at knee high.
• Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones.
• Average milk production per HH per day was normal.

Access Indicators
• Terms of Trade were above normal.
• Milk consumption per HH per day was normal.
• Return distances to water sources were below normal range.
• Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.

Utilization Indicators
• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.