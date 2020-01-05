Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received above normal rains in the month under review. The rains were well distributed in terms of space and time across all livelihood zones.

• The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 77.08).

Production Indicators

• Early planted maize crop was at flowering stage, beans and green grams were at podding stage both in the highlands and lowlands. Late planted maize was at knee high.

• Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones.

• Average milk production per HH per day was normal.

Access Indicators

• Terms of Trade were above normal.

• Milk consumption per HH per day was normal.

• Return distances to water sources were below normal range.

• Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.

Utilization Indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.