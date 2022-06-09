Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The County recorded below normal rains that were minimal and poorly distributed in time and space. ▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was below the normal range (VCI-3Month; 23.95) and according to ASTROCAST forecast, vegetation is projected to be below normal ranges during the month of June 2022.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Planted crops were in poor condition and withering due to moisture stress.

▪ Livestock body condition was generally good but fair to poor in some areas for cattle.

▪ Average milk production per HH per day was below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were below normal.

▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal. ▪ Household return distances to water sources were above normal.

▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.