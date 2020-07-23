Kenya
Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The County received rains that were within the normal range and characterized by poor temporal and uneven spatial distribution.
▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI; 95.4).
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crop condition was good for all crops (maize, beans, green grams and cowpeas).
▪ However, maize planted in February was at grain filling stage while late planted maize was withering at tasseling stage due to moisture stress.
▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.
▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.
▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal.
▪ Return distances to water sources were within normal range.
▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.