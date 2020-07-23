Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The County received rains that were within the normal range and characterized by poor temporal and uneven spatial distribution.

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI; 95.4).

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crop condition was good for all crops (maize, beans, green grams and cowpeas).

▪ However, maize planted in February was at grain filling stage while late planted maize was withering at tasseling stage due to moisture stress.

▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.

▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.

▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal.

▪ Return distances to water sources were within normal range.

▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.