Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County experienced rains below the normal range (3 Months Anomaly).
The rains were moderate characterised by uneven spatial distribution.
A total of seventeen days of rainfall was recorded in the highlands and nine days rainfall in the lowlands.
The county vegetation greenness condition was below the normal range (3 Months VCI 20.08). Voi and Mwatate Sub Counties exhibited severe vegetation deficit.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Farmers were busy weeding both in the highlands and lowlands. Crops in the field are maize, beans, cowpeas and green grams.
Livestock body condition was good for all species.
Milk production per HH per day was above normal.
Access Indicators
Terms of Trade were favourable and above the normal range.
Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal.
Return distances to water sources were above normal range.
Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the long term average an implication of improved nutrition status.