Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The County registered late onset of long rains in the fourth week of March instead of second week normally. The rains were poorly distributed in time and space.

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (VCI-3Month; 47.5) and according to ASTROCAST forecast, vegetation is projected to be within normal ranges during the month of April 2022.