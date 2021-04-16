Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The County received light rains that were below normal and were reported in the lowlands and the highlands. The rains were poorly distributed in time and space

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (VCI-3Month; 58.03) and as forecasted by ASTROCAST vegetation is projected to be green for the next two months.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Land preparation and early planting ongoing.

▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.

▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.

▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.

▪ Household return distances to water sources were normal.

▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range