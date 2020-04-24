Kenya
Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The County registered early onset of the long rains on the first week compared to normal of third week of March.
▪ The rains were above normal and well distributed in time and space.
▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 105.7).
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators:
▪ Farmers were busy planting maize, beans, green grams and cowpeas while early planted crop was at various stages from germination to knee high.
▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.
▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.
Access Indicators:
▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.
▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.
▪ Return distances to water sources were below normal range.
▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.
Utilization Indicators:
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.