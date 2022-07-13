Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The County recorded below normal rains that were poorly distributed in time and space.
▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was below the normal range (VCI-3Month; 20.31) and according to ASTROCAST forecast, vegetation is projected to be below normal ranges during the month of July 2022.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crops in the field were in poor condition and withering due to moisture stress.
▪ Goats and sheep body condition was good while that of cattle was good to fair.
▪ Average milk production per HH per day was below normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of Trade were below normal.
▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal.
▪ Household return distances to water sources were above normal.
▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range