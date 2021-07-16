Kenya
Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The County received light rains that were below normal and were mainly reported in the highlands.
▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (VCI-1Month; 38.48) and as forecasted by ASTROCAST vegetation is projected to be green for the next two months.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Maize crop in the rainfed lowlands failed due to moisture stress, while a few farmers were harvesting green grams, pigeon peas and cowpeas.
▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.
▪ Average milk production per HH per day was normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.
▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.
▪ Household return distances to water sources were below normal.
▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.