15 Jul 2019

Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Jun 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County experienced light rains that were within the normal range (3 Months Anomaly).
  • The light showers were realized in the highlands of the county.
  • The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 38.58). Voi Sub County exhibited moderate vegetation deficit.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • The few maize crop planted was drying up at the flowering stage. Beans crop performed poorly due to water logging of farms in the highlands and acrage put under green grams and cow peas was far much below normal.
  • Livestock body condition was good for all species.
  • Milk production per HH per day was above normal.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of Trade were favourable and above the normal range.
  • Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal.
  • Return distances to water sources were above normal range.
  • Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the long term average an implication of improved nutrition status.

