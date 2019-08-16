16 Aug 2019

Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County experienced light rains coupled with low temperatures. The rains were reported in the highlands and were within the normal range (3 Months Anomaly).

  • The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 53.08).

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Maize crop failed in the lowlands due to moisture stress and highland farmers expect below normal harvest. Also, minimal harvests were realized for green grams, cowpeas and beans due to unfavorable rainy season.

  • Livestock body condition was good for all species.

  • Milk production per HH per day was above normal.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of Trade were favourable and above the normal range.

  • Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.

  • Return distances to water sources were above normal range.

  • Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the long term average.

