Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The County received rains that were within the normal range in the first dekad of the month. The rains were well distributed in both the lowlands and the highlands.

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (VCI-3Month; 64.17) and as forecasted by ASTROCAST vegetation is projected to be for the next two months.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Maize is at the drying stage for harvesting while beans, green grams and cowpeas were being harvested.

▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.

▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.

▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.

▪ Household return distances to water sources were normal.

▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range