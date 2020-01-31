Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators - The County experienced off season rains that were above normal and were recorded in both the highlands and lowlands. - The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 93.7).

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators) Production Indicators

Maize crop was at maturity stage while the main pulses; beans, green grams and cowpeas were being harvested

Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported

Average milk production per HH per day was normal.

Access Indicators

Terms of Trade were below normal.

Milk consumption per HH per day was normal.

Return distances to water sources were below normal range.

Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.

Utilization Indicators