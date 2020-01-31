Kenya
Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators - The County experienced off season rains that were above normal and were recorded in both the highlands and lowlands. - The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 93.7).
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators) Production Indicators
- Maize crop was at maturity stage while the main pulses; beans, green grams and cowpeas were being harvested
- Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported
- Average milk production per HH per day was normal.
Access Indicators
- Terms of Trade were below normal.
- Milk consumption per HH per day was normal.
- Return distances to water sources were below normal range.
- Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.