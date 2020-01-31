Kenya

Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators - The County experienced off season rains that were above normal and were recorded in both the highlands and lowlands. - The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 93.7).

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators) Production Indicators

  • Maize crop was at maturity stage while the main pulses; beans, green grams and cowpeas were being harvested
  • Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported
  • Average milk production per HH per day was normal.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of Trade were below normal.
  • Milk consumption per HH per day was normal.
  • Return distances to water sources were below normal range.
  • Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.

