Kenya
Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The County received rains that were above normal and the rains were reported in both the lowlands and the highlands. The rains were poorly distributed both in time and space
▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (VCI-3Month; 64.63) and as forecasted by ASTROCAST vegetation is projected to be for the next two months.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Maize is at the drying stage for harvesting while beans, green grams and cowpeas were being harvested.
▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.
▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.
▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.
▪ Household return distances to water sources were normal.
▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range