Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The County received below normal rainfall and the rains were characterized by both poor and uneven distribution in terms of time and space respectively.
▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was below the normal range (VCI-3Month; 22.22) and according to ASTROCAST forecast, vegetation is projected to be below normal during the month of January 2022.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Farmers were busy planting and weeding.
▪ Livestock body condition was good-fair for all species and improving.
▪ Average milk production per HH per day was below normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of Trade were slightly below normal.
▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was normal.
▪ Household return distances to water sources were above normal.
▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.