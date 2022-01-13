Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The County received below normal rainfall and the rains were characterized by both poor and uneven distribution in terms of time and space respectively.

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was below the normal range (VCI-3Month; 22.22) and according to ASTROCAST forecast, vegetation is projected to be below normal during the month of January 2022.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Farmers were busy planting and weeding.

▪ Livestock body condition was good-fair for all species and improving.

▪ Average milk production per HH per day was below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were slightly below normal.

▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was normal.

▪ Household return distances to water sources were above normal.

▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.