Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The County received rains that were within the normal range and characterized by poor temporal and uneven spatial distribution.

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above normal range (VCI-3Month; 53.89) and projected to be good due to the rains forecasted in first week of January.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Maize was at the early tasseling stage while beans, green grams and cowpeas were at the podding stage.

▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.

▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.

▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal.

▪ Return distances to water sources were normal.

▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.