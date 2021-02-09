Kenya
Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The County received rains that were within the normal range and characterized by poor temporal and uneven spatial distribution.
▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above normal range (VCI-3Month; 53.89) and projected to be good due to the rains forecasted in first week of January.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Maize was at the early tasseling stage while beans, green grams and cowpeas were at the podding stage.
▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.
▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.
▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal.
▪ Return distances to water sources were normal.
▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.