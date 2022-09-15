Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The County received light rains that were within normal and were realized in the highlands.

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was below the normal range (VCI-3 Month; 24.5).

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ No farming activity was observed ▪ Goats and sheep body condition was good while that of cattle was fair to poor. ▪ Average milk production per HH per day was below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were below normal. ▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal. ▪ Household return distances to water sources were above normal. ▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.