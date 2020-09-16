Kenya
Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The county received light rains in the highlands coupled with very low temperatures while the lowlands remained dry and windy. The situation is forecasted to be dry and windy.
▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (one-month VCI; 82.0) and is projected to remain good until onset of short rains in October.
▪ The soil moisture climatology was normal and expected to remain within that range until October.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Farmers were undertaking land preparations in anticipation of the short rains.
▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.
▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.
▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.
▪ Return distances to water sources were within normal range.
▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was above normal.