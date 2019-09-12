Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County recorded light rains coupled with low temperatures. The rains were above within the normal.

• The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 55.02).

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

• No farming activities were being undertaken.

• Livestock body condition was good for all species.

• Milk production per HH per day was above normal.

Access Indicators

• Terms of Trade were favourable and above the normal range.

• Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.

• Return distances to water sources were above normal range.

• Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the long term average.