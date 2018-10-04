Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 04 Oct 2018 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The county experienced light rains in the highlands of the county. Low temperatures prevailed during the reporting period.
- The county vegetation condition index was above normal. All the four Sub Counties VCI depicted vegetation greenness above normal.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
- Farmers completed harvesting dry maize.
- Livestock body condition was good for all species.
- Milk production per HH per day was above normal.
- Livestock migration patterns were normal.
Access Indicators
- Terms of Trade were favourable and above the normal range.
- Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.
- Distances to water sources were below the normal range.
- Distances to water sources from grazing area were below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the normal range.