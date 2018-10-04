04 Oct 2018

Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

from Government of Kenya
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The county experienced light rains in the highlands of the county. Low temperatures prevailed during the reporting period.
  • The county vegetation condition index was above normal. All the four Sub Counties VCI depicted vegetation greenness above normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Farmers completed harvesting dry maize.
  • Livestock body condition was good for all species.
  • Milk production per HH per day was above normal.
  • Livestock migration patterns were normal.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of Trade were favourable and above the normal range.
  • Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.
  • Distances to water sources were below the normal range.
  • Distances to water sources from grazing area were below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the normal range.

