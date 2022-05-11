Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The County recorded below normal rainfall that was poorly distributed in time and space and late onset of long rains was reported.

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (VCI-3Month; 36.4) and according to ASTROCAST forecast, vegetation is projected to be within normal ranges during the month of May 2022.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Planted crops were at knee high and late germination in some areas.

▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair for cattle.

▪ Average milk production per HH per day was below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were below normal.

▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal.

▪ Household return distances to water sources were above normal.

▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.