Kenya
Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The County recorded below normal rainfall that was poorly distributed in time and space and late onset of long rains was reported.
▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (VCI-3Month; 36.4) and according to ASTROCAST forecast, vegetation is projected to be within normal ranges during the month of May 2022.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Planted crops were at knee high and late germination in some areas.
▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair for cattle.
▪ Average milk production per HH per day was below normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of Trade were below normal.
▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal.
▪ Household return distances to water sources were above normal.
▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.