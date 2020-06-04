Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The County received above normal rains that were characterized by good temporal and even spatial distribution.

▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 107.94).

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crop condition was good for all crops (maize, beans, green grams and cowpeas) planted during the season.

▪ Early planted maize was at flowering stage while others were at knee high stage.

▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.

▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.

▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was within normal.

▪ Return distances to water sources were within normal range.

▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.