Kenya
Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The County received above normal rains that were characterized by good temporal and even spatial distribution.
▪ The county vegetation greenness condition was above the normal range (3 Months VCI 107.94).
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crop condition was good for all crops (maize, beans, green grams and cowpeas) planted during the season.
▪ Early planted maize was at flowering stage while others were at knee high stage.
▪ Livestock body condition was good for all species across all livelihood zones and no migration was reported.
▪ Average milk production per HH per day was above normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of Trade were favorable.
▪ Milk consumption per HH per day was within normal.
▪ Return distances to water sources were within normal range.
▪ Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.