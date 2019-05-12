12 May 2019

Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2019
Download PDF (885.88 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators

  • The County registered late onset of long rains and during the month under review the rains were below the normal range.

  • The rains were moderate characterised by uneven spatial and poor temporal distribution.

  • A total of twelve days of rainfall was recorded in the highlands and seven days rainfall in the lowlands.

  • Flash floods were reported in Maungu, Voi Sub County and Njoro in Taveta Sub County.

  • The county vegetation greenness condition was below the normal range (3 Months VCI 20.46). Mwatate Sub County exhibited severe vegetation deficit.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators

  • Farmers planted maize and beans in the highlands while in the lowlands farmers planted maize, cowpeas and green grams.

  • Livestock body condition was good for all species.

  • Milk production per HH per day was within the normal range.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of Trade were favourable and above the normal range.

  • Milk consumption per HH per day was within the normal range.

  • Return distances to water sources were above normal range.

  • Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the long term average an implication of improved nutrition status.

