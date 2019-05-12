Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators
The County registered late onset of long rains and during the month under review the rains were below the normal range.
The rains were moderate characterised by uneven spatial and poor temporal distribution.
A total of twelve days of rainfall was recorded in the highlands and seven days rainfall in the lowlands.
Flash floods were reported in Maungu, Voi Sub County and Njoro in Taveta Sub County.
The county vegetation greenness condition was below the normal range (3 Months VCI 20.46). Mwatate Sub County exhibited severe vegetation deficit.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Farmers planted maize and beans in the highlands while in the lowlands farmers planted maize, cowpeas and green grams.
Livestock body condition was good for all species.
Milk production per HH per day was within the normal range.
Access Indicators
Terms of Trade were favourable and above the normal range.
Milk consumption per HH per day was within the normal range.
Return distances to water sources were above normal range.
Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above normal.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the long term average an implication of improved nutrition status.