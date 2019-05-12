Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators

The County registered late onset of long rains and during the month under review the rains were below the normal range.

The rains were moderate characterised by uneven spatial and poor temporal distribution.

A total of twelve days of rainfall was recorded in the highlands and seven days rainfall in the lowlands.

Flash floods were reported in Maungu, Voi Sub County and Njoro in Taveta Sub County.