Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- The county recorded rainfall amount above normal and characterized by good temporal and even spatial distribution.
- The long rains started early during the first week of March compared to third week normally.
- The county vegetation condition index was above normal. All the four Sub Counties VCI depicted vegetation greenness above normal.
Production Indicators
- Maize crop was above knee high with the early planted crop at tasseling and cob formation stages.
- Livestock body condition was good for all species.
- Milk production per HH per day was above normal.
- Livestock migration patterns were normal.
Access Indicators
- Terms of Trade were favourable and above the normal range.
- Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.
- Distance to water source was below the normal range.
- Livestock grazing distances were below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the normal range.