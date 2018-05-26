Taita Taveta County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- The county recorded rainfall amount above normal and characterized by good temporal and even spatial distribution.

- The long rains started early during the first week of March compared to third week normally.

- The county vegetation condition index was above normal. All the four Sub Counties VCI depicted vegetation greenness above normal.

Production Indicators

- Maize crop was above knee high with the early planted crop at tasseling and cob formation stages.

- Livestock body condition was good for all species.

- Milk production per HH per day was above normal.

- Livestock migration patterns were normal.

Access Indicators

- Terms of Trade were favourable and above the normal range.

- Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal.

- Distance to water source was below the normal range.

- Livestock grazing distances were below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators

- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the normal range.