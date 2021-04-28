TİKA's Erenler Sofrası is in Kenya

As part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan Program, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has begun handing out 36 tonnes of aid packages to 1,200 families in Kenya.

Since the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey declared 2021 as the Year of Yunus Emre and Turkish Language, the Year of Haji Bektash Veli and the Year of Ahi Evran, TİKA has been going on with the Ramadan social solidarity projects, which have been initiated under the name “Erenler Sofrası”, in Africa.

On the first day of the distribution program that has begun in Kenya, 215 food packages and hygiene sets were handed out to needy people and orphans living in the slums of South Kariobangi in the capital Nairobi.

Having issued a statement on TİKA's Ramadan aid in Kenya, TİKA’s Nairobi Coordinator Eyüp Yavuz Ümütlü stated that they would be delivering 36 tonnes of food and hygiene supplies to 1,200 families during Ramadan.

Ümütlü said: “The Presidency of the Republic of Turkey declared 2021 as the 'Year of Yunus Emre and Turkish Language', 'Year of Haji Bektash Veli' and 'Year of Ahi Evran'. As part of the Ramadan aid programs that are hereby carried out by our agency under the name 'Erenler Sofrası', we have begun handing out food packages and hygiene sets to fight against COVID-19 in the slums of Kenya. This year, we have especially included the orphanages in our charity program. Our goal is to reach out a helping hand to needy people without discriminating against any religion, language or race, which reflects the solidarity and sharing culture that we inherited from our ancestors, Erens and deep-rooted history.”