Supporting Kenya to fight COVID-19

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), through its Office for Africa, has donated and delivered Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to Kenyan health authorities to support COVID-19 response efforts.

The brief ceremony at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) offices, was officiated by Juliette Biao Koudenoukpo, Director and Regional Representative, Africa Office, on behalf of UNEP.

“UNEP will continue supporting the government of Kenya and its people in the fight against COVID-19,” said Biao. “Together we will be able to win this war and get ready to build back our economic and social systems to be more sustainable and resilient.”

“We want to appreciate the donations received today from UNEP towards tackling the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Edward Njoroge, KEMSA Operation Manager. “Since the first case was reported in Kenya in March this year, KEMSA has been the nerve centre in availing COVID-19 products, a responsibility that has been backed by support from various development partners. The COVID-19 donation valued at about Ksh. 3 million (that) we are receiving today, comprising of assorted products including latex powdered and non-powdered gloves and sanitizers will further help in mitigating the effects of this deadly pandemic. Together and with the unwavering support of our partners, we shall be able to tame the spread of corona and flatten the curve.”

The UN system has been working alongside the Government of Kenya to fight the COVID-19 pandemic including through joint efforts to redeploy existing resources and mobilise additional funding to support the national response, as well as through the direct action of UN experts embedded within the Ministry of Health and other government agencies.

The transmission of diseases, like the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, between animals and humans (zoonoses) threatens economic development, animal and human well-being, and ecosystem integrity.

Around the world, UNEP is supporting efforts to protect biodiversity, to put an end to the illegal trade in wildlife, to safeguard the handling of chemicals and waste and to promote economic recovery plans that take nature and the climate emergency into account.