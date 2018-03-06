Strengthening communities, ending gender-based violence in West Pokot, Kenya

Andrew Fuys | March 6, 2018

Over the past decade, Kenya has made great strides in strengthening its legal framework to prevent Gender-Based Violence against women and girls. Among pastoralist communities in Kenya’s arid north and northwest, however, GBV remains a reality for many women and girls, particularly within communities where patriarchal social structures are deeply rooted.

CWS has worked in Kenya’s West Pokot County since 2008 to improve access to water, education and livelihoods in pastoralist communities, for whom raising livestock is the main – if not only – form of survival. Throughout our programs and partnerships, our team has emphasized women’s leadership in development activities like water user committees, parent-teacher associations and microfinance groups. Our experience has shown that where women actively lead in development, projects are more likely to yield positive results for all members of the community.

One positive ripple effect from this approach has been a gradual change in attitudes toward gender-based violence, including spouse-beating, forced marriage and other forms of physical or emotional abuse. Women have reported that improved access to water has reduced tension within families, and group savings have enhanced women’s earning potential and reduced their dependence on male relatives. Coupled with greater roles in community development, this has earned women more respect from men, and expands their opportunities to provide leadership in other arenas – including the prevention of GBV.

CWS is now working with local partner Yang’at to design and pilot GBV prevention activities, incorporating community-driven approaches such as peer education led by women and girls, use of song and dance in sharing anti-violence messages and engaging faith and customary leaders on shifting local attitudes and practices. Yang’at, which means “Care” in the Pokot language, is a women-led organization founded in 1999 to expand access to education by both girls and boys.

We are also working with Moi University in Eldoret, Kenya to conduct a comprehensive study on GBV that will inform future activities and allow for CWS and its community partners to assess the impact of innovative approaches to preventing violence against women and girls. Data collection led by a team from Moi University began in early 2018, building on informal focus groups that CWS had organized in late 2017.

This International Women’s Day, join CWS in solidarity with women and girls in West Pokot. #ItsAboutTime that we #BeatTheDrum to end Gender Based Violence!

Andrew Fuys is the Senior Director in CWS’s Immigration and Refugee Program.