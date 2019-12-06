06 Dec 2019

State distributes relief food to flood victims in Isiolo

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 05 Dec 2019 View Original

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

The government has started distributing food supplies to families affected by floods in Isiolo County.

More than 500 families in Iresaboru, which is among the most affected areas, Thursday benefited with 5,500 kilogrammes of rice, beans and cooking oil.

The families were displaced by floods occasioned by the ongoing heavy downpour that has seen River Ewaso Nyiro break its banks.

Garbatulla Deputy County Commissioner Victor Kamonde said the residents also benefited with mosquito nets and aqua tabs for water treatment to prevent outbreak of diseases.

ROADS IMPASSABLE

The ongoing rains have rendered all roads leading to the area and those linking it to Kombola, Modogashe and Sericho impassable.

