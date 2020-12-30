StartSmall Donates $5 Million to CARE to Keep 300,000 Students Safe and Learning Across East Africa

Donation to CARE's Crisis Response Campaign education initiative will increase opportunities for children, youth, and adults in Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Zambia

(Atlanta, GA December 30, 2020) — CARE today announced a $5 million grant from Twitter and Square co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative. This transformational award will support CARE in meeting critical educational needs and mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students, teachers, and families living in poverty across Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Zambia.

“CARE is grateful to be partnering with #StartSmall in East Africa to keep 300,000 students safe and learning,” says CARE USA CEO Michelle Nunn. “Last year, CARE helped nearly 4 million children in 51 countries stay in school and receive a better-quality education. This transformational gift will profoundly impact CARE’s ability to increase access to quality education for marginalized children, particularly at-risk adolescent girls, and support families’ economic recovery during the pandemic.”

#StartSmall’s critical funding over 30 months will strengthen and expand CARE’s efforts to keep students healthy and safe through the provision of food and water, sanitation and hygiene supplies; prevent and address gender-based violence and other harmful practices such as child, early and forced marriage; and provide remedial and accelerated learning programs to mitigate learning losses and create pathways for students to return to school. This grant will also support CARE’s economic empowerment and livelihood programming, helping women and families invest in their children’s futures.

With the generous support of partners like #StartSmall, CARE worked in 104 countries last year, providing life-changing support for more than 92 million people. CARE has focused on working alongside girls and women because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty.

For More Information Contact:

Kalei Talwar

Press Officer

kalei.talwar@care.org

+1.808.381.6901