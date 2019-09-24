A stable foundation for Kakuma’s refugees

Since 2014, Humanity & Inclusion’s team in Kenya has provided rehabilitation services to people with disabilities and vulnerable individuals in Kakuma refugee camp. In 2015, with support from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, we were able to put up a temporary structure so that our teams could offer services to the growing number of new asylum seekers, primarily from South Sudan. The temporary structure—Rubb Hall—was received with a sigh of relief and provided support to more than 40% of Kakuma population.

Over the years, Rubb Hall was subjected to the usual harsh weather conditions in Kakuma leading to frequent wear and tear that rendered the structure unstable and insecure, especially during wind storms and rainy seasons. It would leak during rainy seasons and fill with dust during windy seasons, making it difficult to create a conducive environment for rehabilitation services.

With continued support from the U.S. Department of State, we were able to build a new, permanent structure that stands tall on the spot where Rubb Hall was previously pitched. This has fulfilled a long awaited dream of a more stable, secure place to offer rehabilitation services to the people in Kakuma who need it most. One client says, “Now, we feel like important people.”

We are so appreciative of the U.S. Department of State for its continued support that enables us to provide quality care to people with disabilities in both refugee and host populations.