Socioeconomic Profile of the Stateless Shona in Kenya

The 2019 Shona Socio-Economic Assessment Survey report studies data on Shona households living in and around Kenya's Nairobi and Kiambu counties. The Shona community is a stateless population originating from Zimbabwe and Zambia. This groundbreaking report is the first of its kind that compares stateless and non-stateless populations and is a result of continued efforts to resolve statelessness in Kenya. The report, which is based on the Shona Socioeconomic Assessment Survey and the Kenyan Integrated Household Budget Survey (KIHBS), looks at how the stateless Shona people differ from the Kenyan population in household characteristics, housing conditions, education, employment, and consumption and expenditure. The survey was conducted over May and July 2019 and the report analyses data from 328 households