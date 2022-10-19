Slovakia and UNESCO Partnership: Access to clean, affordable Water in Turkana

Her Excellency Katarína Žuffa Leligdonová Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the Republic of Kenya was pleased to meet with Prof. Hubert Gijzen UNESCO Regional Director for Eastern Africa on 22 September at UNESCO Offices in Nairobi.

Ambassador Leligdonová appreciated and recognized the positive relations between UNESCO and Slovakia in areas of competence of UNESCO in Slovakia and in other Member States of UNESCO especially in Africa. UNESCO and SlovakAid in March 2020 launched a two-year project on Water Security for Turkana, Kenya. This project has provided sustainable access to adequate, clean and safe water in order to improve livelihoods as well as promote sanitation and personal hygiene for the community members. Not only has the project constructed water pans but also rehabilitated water point using renewable energy such as solar and wind making water available to 52 community in the northern Kenya, an arid and semi-arid area mainly occupied by pastoralist.

Women from the 52 community were actively involved and participated in the WASH programmes, contributing to the reduction in number of reported cholera infection and outbreaks which were more prone in the area. In addition, the project supported women groups to develop kitchen gardens to produce food for consumption with excess being sold within the community.

During her visit, discussions were centered around the possibility of upscaling the interventions of the project to other arid and semi-arid areas not only in Kenya but if possible, to other regions within the horn of Africa facing similar challenges. The need for forming partnerships and developing consolidated initiatives was highlighted as the means necessary to deliver as one in addition to having a meaningful impact to a larger population.