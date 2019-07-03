03 Jul 2019

Sixth global platforms on disaster risk reduction

Report
from Children’s Mission Africa
Published on 21 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (861.61 KB)

Introduction

Kenya4Resilience (K4R) Community of Practice (CoP) is a network of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Kenya. The CoP was conceptualized last year (2018) in March, after Swedish Mission Council (SMC) held a Resilience Workshop in Nairobi and launched in February 2019. Driven by the need for collaboration, partnerships, knowledge management and experiences sharing in the field of resilience, SMC funded organizations in Kenya agreed that the formation of a Community of Practice would sufficiently meet their needs for purposes of peer learning from each other and development of best practices including incorporating resilience thinking into programs. Children’s Mission Africa (CMA) is the secretariat to the K4R CoP and it serves with the elected CoP leadership from ERIKS Development, PMU and The Salvation Army.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.