Sixth global platforms on disaster risk reduction

Introduction

Kenya4Resilience (K4R) Community of Practice (CoP) is a network of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Kenya. The CoP was conceptualized last year (2018) in March, after Swedish Mission Council (SMC) held a Resilience Workshop in Nairobi and launched in February 2019. Driven by the need for collaboration, partnerships, knowledge management and experiences sharing in the field of resilience, SMC funded organizations in Kenya agreed that the formation of a Community of Practice would sufficiently meet their needs for purposes of peer learning from each other and development of best practices including incorporating resilience thinking into programs. Children’s Mission Africa (CMA) is the secretariat to the K4R CoP and it serves with the elected CoP leadership from ERIKS Development, PMU and The Salvation Army.