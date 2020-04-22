Six killed in Nyanza and South Rift as floods hit villages

By NATION TEAM

Heavy rains have left a trail of destruction in parts of Nyanza and the South Rift where at least six people had died in the past 48 hours and hundreds of families have been displaced.

Homes have been marooned and residents lack basic necessities like food and bedding, amid fears of an outbreak of waterborne diseases.

In Kericho County, three children died in two separate incidents when mudslides hit Kipkelion West on Monday evening, while in Migori, a 28-year-old woman and her two children died when their house caved in.

TRAGEDY

The woman and her three children were asleep in their house in Koban estate in Migori town when tragedy struck. One child survived and was rushed to Migori Level Four Hospital.

In Kericho, several villagers were displaced and spent the night in the cold in local schools. Property of unknown value was destroyed as livestock was buried in the mud.

Several houses were swept away at Kamiwa and Kapkwen villages in Kokwet village.

Kabirong, Ngebebo, Kiptenden and Nyagisakia villages in the two civic wards of Kunyak and Kamasian have been hit hard. The Monday incident claimed the lives of three children in Kamasian and Kunyak wards in the same constituency.

On Tuesday, County Commissioner Moses Mbaruku led administrators and police in assessing the damage. They appealed to residents to move to safer ground.