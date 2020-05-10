Shocks and coping mechanisms in Climate-Smart Villages of the Nyando Basin, Kenya: Findings from a climate-smart agriculture (CSA) survey in Nyando Basin, Kenya

This Info Note summarizes the findings of a baseline survey of 122 smallholder farmers in the CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS) intervention areas of Nyando, Kenya. This is part of a bigger project entitled “Using Climate-Smart Financial Diaries for Scaling in Nyando,” led by the Amsterdam Center for World Food Studies (ACWFS) with the participation of CCAFS East Africa, University of Nairobi (School of Economics) and Wageningen Economic Research. The study analyzed the shocks that smallholder households experience, and their effect on household behavior. More specifically, we analyzed the effect of these shocks on diversification of CSA.

Key messages

◼ Households experience both idiosyncratic (unrelated to neighboring experiences) and covariate (experienced by multiple households) shocks. While the sources of idiosyncratic shocks are varied, covariate shocks largely emanate from changes in weather.

◼ About 32% of households which encounter death of household members mainly rely on socio-economic safety nets.

◼ Households rely on socio-economic safety nets (6.45%) and diversification (32.26%) in case of drought.

◼ One third of households affected by floods do not adopt any coping strategies.

◼ Death of household members negatively influences diversification of CSA whereas cases of drought, pests and diseases positively influence diversification.