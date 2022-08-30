Severe droughts leaves 4.1 million people in Kenya without adequate access to food and water

Currently around 4.1 million people in Kenya are food-insecure and in need of humanitarian assistance. This is a 17 per cent rise since May of this year. Child malnutrition has also risen around 50 per cent in the last three months to 942,000. There are grave concerns the country will also experience a fifth consecutive season of major rainfall deficits, which will only worsen the food crisis in the country.

Droughts and other severe climate conditions have greatly affected Kenyan farmers, many of whom have suffered the loss of their livestock and markets due to disease and malnutrition. Households are also facing rising food prices, limiting their access and consumption of food staples such as milk, maize and beans. In addition, the country’s recent general elections have disrupted the operations of county governments, leaving several vulnerable communities in drought-affected areas without adequate financial or political support.

In the Diocese of Marsabit, cattle raids, resource-led conflicts and banditry have also increased as the impact of drought and famine continue to create situations of tension and desperation in the country. During a food security webinar held by Caritas Internationalis and Caritas Africa, the Director of the Diocesan Caritas in Marsabit, Mr. Jirma Molu, told United Nations representatives that livestock farming in northern Kenya has been greatly affected by climate change and climate variability. He said, “we haven’t received reliable rainfall for the last four years and the livestock have died in large numbers, leaving many families with nothing to own and therefore sustain their lives on relief support which is currently very scarce”.

Diocesan Caritas, along with the Kenyan Bishops’ Conference, are trying to meet the needs of the population through cash transfers, support for water and sanitation, agricultural inputs and fodder and veterinary services for livestock. Caritas Kenya is urging all people of good will to support the drought appeal project which is managed by the emergency committee chaired by the Archbishop of Mombasa. The contributions will provide the urgently needed assistance for families to sustain themselves and to prevent the death of their livestock leading to the loss of their means of livelihood.

An estimated 18.4 million people across Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are in need of immediate food assistance because of the drought and severe food insecurity. According to UN OCHA this figure is projected to increase to 20 million by September 2022. Among those most in danger, children face the highest risk of mortality linked to malnutrition.

To help support the work of Caritas in Kenya and other countries, you can donate here to join the fight to eradicate food insecurity and malnutrition in the Sahel and Horn of Africa.