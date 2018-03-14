Seven more cases of cholera confirmed in Tana River

By STEPHEN ODUOR

The number of people suspected to be infected with cholera in Tana River County has risen to 242 as the county health personnel continue to investigate the source of infection.

Health officers in Tana River County are yet to establish the source of the disease, more than a month since it was first reported.

The county director of Health, Dr Oscar Endekwa said seven more cases were confirmed Wednesday.

Dr Endekwa said water samples have been taken to Mombasa for testing.

The official called on the county to ban open parties as medical personnel work to contain the infection.

Bura sub-county is the worst hit, he added.