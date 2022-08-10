Secretary-General welcomes peaceful conduct of general elections in Kenya

SG/SM/21409

10 AUGUST 2022

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the people of Kenya for the peaceful voting during the general elections on 9 August 2022. He notes the important work done by the Kenyan authorities and electoral management bodies, the active engagement of numerous national stakeholders and the unwavering commitment of the voters to duly exercise their constitutional right to vote.

The Secretary-General trusts that all political stakeholders and the Kenyan people will continue to demonstrate the same level of calm, patience and respect for the electoral process as they await the announcement of the results of the polls, in accordance with the legal timeframe.

The Secretary-General reiterates the availability of the United Nations to continue to support the efforts of the Kenyan authorities and people in the advancement of the democratic process in Kenya.

