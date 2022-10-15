Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Showers were experienced during the first week of September 2022 over several parts of the Agro Pastoral livelihood zone. However, most parts of the Pastoral livelihood zone remained sunny and dry throughout the month.

• Quantity and quality of pasture and browse remained poor across the livelihood zones.

• Water pans and ponds were half recharged in Agro Pastoral Livelihood Zone however remained dry in Pastoral Livelihood Zone. Water access and distance remained high in Pastoral livelihood zone.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Mass out and intra migration of livestock was observed from Pastoral to Agro Pastoral and out to Laikipia County which normal at this time of the year.

• The prices of food commodities continue to skyrocket occasioned by crop failure in the county and neighboring counties. Livestock prices remained seasonally below the average.

• Proportion of households in poor food consumption slightly increased owing to limited food access.

• Prevalence of children at risk of malnutrition based on family MUAC remained above the recommended thresholds.