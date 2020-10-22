Kenya

Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Vegetation condition was good to fair although remained above normal ranges as measured vegetation condition index.

  • Open surface water sources are drying up in Samburu east and parts of north however remained 50 – 80 percent full in Agro pastoral livelihood zone.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

  • Trekking distances both households and livestock increased although remained below the long-term average.

  • Intra and inter migrations of cattle was observed to dry season grazing areas especially in Pastoral livelihood zone.

  • Stable trends were noticed in both milk production and consumption at household level.

  • Livestock body condition remained good to fair for all livestock species across the livelihood zones.

  • Livestock market prices were stable and significantly above normal during the period under review.

  • Maize/posho selling prices were stable however was above the long-term average during the month of September.

  • Favourable terms of trade continued to be noticed across the livelihood zones.

  • The proportion of sampled children under five years of age worsened as measured by Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).

