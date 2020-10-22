Kenya
Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Vegetation condition was good to fair although remained above normal ranges as measured vegetation condition index.
Open surface water sources are drying up in Samburu east and parts of north however remained 50 – 80 percent full in Agro pastoral livelihood zone.
Socio Economic Indicators Details
Trekking distances both households and livestock increased although remained below the long-term average.
Intra and inter migrations of cattle was observed to dry season grazing areas especially in Pastoral livelihood zone.
Stable trends were noticed in both milk production and consumption at household level.
Livestock body condition remained good to fair for all livestock species across the livelihood zones.
Livestock market prices were stable and significantly above normal during the period under review.
Maize/posho selling prices were stable however was above the long-term average during the month of September.
Favourable terms of trade continued to be noticed across the livelihood zones.
The proportion of sampled children under five years of age worsened as measured by Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).