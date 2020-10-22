Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Open surface water sources are drying up in Samburu east and parts of north however remained 50 – 80 percent full in Agro pastoral livelihood zone.

Vegetation condition was good to fair although remained above normal ranges as measured vegetation condition index.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

Trekking distances both households and livestock increased although remained below the long-term average.

Intra and inter migrations of cattle was observed to dry season grazing areas especially in Pastoral livelihood zone.

Stable trends were noticed in both milk production and consumption at household level.

Livestock body condition remained good to fair for all livestock species across the livelihood zones.

Livestock market prices were stable and significantly above normal during the period under review.

Maize/posho selling prices were stable however was above the long-term average during the month of September.

Favourable terms of trade continued to be noticed across the livelihood zones.