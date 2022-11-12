Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Most parts of the county experienced dry weather conditions however occasional depressed showers were received in the first week in Agro Pastoral livelihood zones.

Also, isolated areas of Pastoral livelihood received 0ne or two days shower during the last week of October 2022.

Vegetation condition remained poor in most parts of the county due to inadequate precipitation for last four consecutive seasons.

Level of water in pans and ponds is drastically dwindling faster in Agro Pastoral Livelihood Zone. Surface water points have remained dry in Pastoral Livelihood Zone. Trekking distances to water points remained above the long-term average.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

Large proportion of cattle are still grazing outside the county however others are grazing in various locations with the county.

Staple food prices remained high while livestock prices are below normal ranges.

A number of households shifted to poor and borderline food consumption band.